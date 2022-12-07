Dynamo ink Ifunanyachi Achara to one-year pact

Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo signed forward Ifunanyachi Achara to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024.

Financial terms were not disclosed Wednesday by the Dynamo for Achara, who was selected by the club in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Nov. 22.

Achara, 25, notched one assist in 15 appearances last season with Toronto FC. He recorded three goals and two assists in 30 career appearances (11 starts) since being selected by Toronto FC with the 25th overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

“Achara is a powerful and fast, young attacker who provides valuable depth across our front line,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. “As a club, we are looking to add more players with a history of winning trophies, regardless of the level.

“We were impressed by Achara’s leadership role during a very successful period for the Georgetown Hoyas, including a national championship in 2019. We look forward to his continued growth as a young professional and expect him to add to our culture and contribute to our attack in 2023.”

–Field Level Media