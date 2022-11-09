Dynamo deal Fafa Picault to Nashville SC

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo traded veteran forward Fafa Picault to Nashville SC for at least $100,000 in general allocation money Wednesday.

The Dynamo will receive $50,000 in 2023 and 2024 and can receive up to an additional $150,000 in 2024 if certain performance metrics are matched.

Picault, 31, scored 18 goals in 61 appearances (55 starts) for Houston over the past two seasons.

The trade comes one day after the Dynamo hired Ben Olsen as their new head coach. Houston went 10-18-6 last season.

“We are making significant changes to the staff and roster this offseason as we look to field a more competitive team in 2023,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a news release. “After meeting with Fafa at the end of the season, we decided that this move made sense for all parties. We appreciate everything Fafa has done for the club and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Picault has 42 goals and 22 assists in 168 matches (134 starts) during six MLS campaigns. He also has played for the Philadelphia Union (2017-19) and FC Dallas (2020).

–Field Level Media