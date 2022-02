May 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; General view outside BBVA Stadium before the match between the Houston Dynamo FC and Sporting Kansas City. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo acquired a 2022 international roster spot from the Philadelphia Union on Thursday.

The Union received a guaranteed $250,000 in general allocation money for 2023 in exchange.

The Dynamo now have eight international roster spots for the 2022 season.

The MLS regular season begins this weekend with Philadelphia hosting Minnesota United FC on Saturday and Houston hosting Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

–Field Level Media