DWG KIA name peri as Valorant coach

DWG KIA signed Bum-gi “peri” Jung on Wednesday to serve as the coach of their Valorant squad.

The 31-year-old South Korean began his coaching career in December with ESportsConnected after being an active competitor in both Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Valorant. He competed with PROPARTY and NUTURN Gaming.

DWG KIA’s roster consists of Jin-cheoul “Esperanza” Jeong, Geun-cheol “exy” Park, Min-u “Bangnan” Jung, Sang-wook “allow” Park and Jong-min “Lakia” Kim.

DWG KIA are one of the 10 teams competing in VCT 2023 Pacific.

