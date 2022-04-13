Dwayne Haskins’ widow thanks public for outpouring of support

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The widow of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins thanked the public Wednesday for the outpouring of support following his death.

Haskins, 24, was killed Saturday when he was struck by a dump truck while walking on a highway near the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Police have said they don’t know why he was on foot along Interstate 595. An investigation is continuing.

“I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss,” Kalabrya Haskins said in a statement distributed by the Steelers. “The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated.”

She added: “My husband was more than a great football player. He had the smile of a rainbow that touched the diversity of so many. He will forever rest and remain in our hearts til the end of time.”

Ohio State announced plans earlier this week to honor Haskins, who played in 22 games for the Buckeyes from 2017-18, at their spring game on Saturday. A campus candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night.

In the NFL, he played for Washington, which made him a first-round pick in the 2019 draft, and the Steelers.

Kalabrya Haskins invited the public to attend a memorial service for her husband on April 22 at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with the service to follow.

ESPN reported that memorial services also will be held on April 23 in New Jersey, where he lived as a child, and the following day at Bullis School in Potomac, Md., where he played high school football.

–Field Level Media