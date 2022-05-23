Dwayne Haskins widow releases statement after details of QB’s death were revealed

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Back on April 9, the NFL world was dealt a terrible tragedy with reports that Dwayne Haskins was killed in an accident on a Florida highway after being hit by a dump truck.

When news broke of the former quarterback’s passing at the young age of 24, it just seemed so surreal.

Now, several weeks following the tragic events, reports indicate that Haskins had a blood-alcohol level of .20 and .24 in separate samples that were taken following the accident. That’s roughly three times the legal limit in Florida.

According to the report, Dwayne Haskins was out at a Miami nightclub before the accident and got in a fight. He was allegedly with a “female companion” who was not his wife when the car ran out of gas.

Following this latest information, Haskins widow felt compelled to release a statement weeks after her husband tragically passed away.

“Dwayne Haskins Jr. was tragically killed on April, 9, 2022. He was a loving and dedicated husband, a son, and a brother. He wanted to be a father and eventually a grandfather. He was a humanitarian who loved children and animals. As a young man, Dwayne was a nationally recognized scholar-athlete while in high school in Maryland. Dwayne was a record-breaking quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was an All-Big Ten academic student-athlete. Dwayne was the MVP at the Big Ten Championship. He was MVP at the Rose Bowl. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Dwayne was the 15th overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft for Washington.” Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins

It’s hard not to tear up when reading that statement. Mrs. Haskins has gone through things that most of us can’t come close to imagining. For this new information to come to light. Well, it’s got to be incredibly hard.

Details of Dwayne Haskins death continue to emerge

The unknown woman in the automobile when Haskins was struck by a dump truck was apparently passed out drunk at the time. Per the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, Haskins had gone to dinner with a friend or a cousin. “They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight,” the report read.

None of these details change the fact that a young man was taken from this world way too early. A former first-round pick of Washington, Haskins was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers at the time of his death. This obviously hit both organizations hard.

As for Mrs. Haskins, our thoughts continue to go out to her as she mourns.