Lawsuit reveals Dwayne Haskins was drugged, robbed, and extorted before tragic death

The estate of late NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins reached a partial settlement regarding a lawsuit against the driver of the truck who struck Haskins while walking on a South Florida highway on April 9, 2022. Contained within this lawsuit are allegations suggesting the truck driver was speeding while driving carelessly in addition to traveling with a cargo lead that exceeded the legal weight limit.

According to the lawsuit, Haskins was allegedly drugged, robbed, and extorted before being hit while standing on the highway waiting for gas. The family said a man and three women robbed Haskins at a Boca Raton, Flordia hotel hours before the accident occurred.

The lawsuit also says the truck Haskins had been renting while in South Florida for offseason workouts had a mechanical issue causing it to run out of gas. The family also suggests the state of Florida failed to properly maintain the road, provide sufficient lighting, or reduce the speed limit while construction work was underway.

The Associated Press did not release the name of the individuals or businesses of who Haskins’ family is suing since no criminal charges have been filed in court to substantiate any claims. Haskins was 24 at the time of his passing.