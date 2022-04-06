DUX Infinitos prevail in NBA 2K League debut

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

DUX Infinitos won their NBA 2K League debut on Tuesday, beating Pacers Gaming 70-68 as group play for The Tipoff tournament began.

Waseem “BallLikeSeem” Talbert put up 22 points and 10 assists for DUX, the league’s first Mexican-based team. Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza led the Pacers with 22 points and nine assists.

In other opening-day matches, the Gen.G Tigers beat two-time defending NBA 2K League champion Wizards District 63-43, Bucks Gaming defeated Mavs Gaming 61-48, Celtics Crossover Gaming routed Hawks Talon GC 80-57, Warriors Gaming Squad topped Kings Guard Gaming 68-54, 76ers GC handled Heat Check Gaming 74-56, Raptors Uprising GC defeated Grizz Gaming 62-52 and Hornets Venom GT edged Knicks Gaming 69-64.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship that will have a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League standings, with winning percentage and point differential

Western Conference

1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 100, 14.0

2. Bucks Gaming, 100, 13.0

3. DUX Infinitos, 100, 2.0

4. Pacers Gaming, 0, -2.0

5. Mavs Gaming, 0, -13.0

6. Kings Guard Gaming, 0, -14.0

7. T-Wolves Gaming (yet to play)

8. Blazer5 Gaming (yet to play)

9. Jazz Gaming (yet to play)

10. Pistons GT (yet to play)

11. Lakers Gaming (yet to play)

12. Cavs Legion GC (yet to play)

Eastern Conference

1. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 100, 23.0

2. Gen.G Tigers, 100, 20.0

3. 76ers GC, 100, 18.0

4. Raptors Uprising GC, 100, 10.0

5. Hornets Venom GT, 100, 5.0

6. Knicks Gaming, 0, -5.0

7. Grizz Gaming, 0, -10.0

8. Heat Check Gaming, 0, -18.0

9. Wizards District Gaming, 0, -20.0

10. Hawks Talon GC, 0, -23.0

11. Magic Gaming (yet to play)

12. Nets Gaming (yet to play)

–Field Level Media