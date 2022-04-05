Duke, minus Coach K, favored to win 2023 championship

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Krzyzewski’s departure won’t damage the Duke basketball program, oddsmakers believe, as the Blue Devils were established as the early favorite or a co-favorite to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Duke fell to North Carolina in the Final Four on Saturday before the Tar Heels lost 72-69 to Kansas in a classic championship game Monday night in New Orleans.

In odds posted Monday night for the next champion, DraftKings listed Duke, under new head coach Jon Scheyer, as the clear favorite at +750. North Carolina is second at +1000. New champion Kansas was listed with +1200 odds, as were Kentucky, which was stunned by Saint Peter’s in the first round of the just-concluded tournament, and Gonzaga, which opened the 2022 tournament as the No. 1 overall seed before losing to Arkansas in the Sweet 16.

UCLA and Arkansas were both listed at +1600 by DraftKings, with Villanova, Houston and Arizona each at +1800. Texas rounds out the top group at +2000.

FanDuel had Kansas, Duke and Arkansas on top at +1300 apiece. Houston and UCLA were next at +1400, with Kentucky, North Carolina and Baylor following at +1500. Arizona (+1600) and Gonzaga (+1700) completed the top 10.

SugarHouse Sportsbook of Pennsylvania had the Blue Devils and the Razorbacks tied for the lowest odds at +900. Gonzaga (+1000), Kansas (+1200), North Carolina (+1400), Kentucky (+1400), Baylor (+1600), Villanova (+1600), UCLA (+1600) and Arizona (+1600) also were among the favorites.

Duke also had the lowest odds on the board for Barstool Sportbook at +900. Gonzaga (+1000) and Kansas (+1200) were next, with Arkansas, Baylor, Kentucky and North Carolina all at +1400.

–Field Level Media