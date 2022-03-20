Twitter reacts to dramatic Duke Blue Devils win over Michigan State

Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski is considered one of the best minds in the history of college basketball.

Coach K, as he is known, took over as the Blue Devils head coach back in 1980 after a pedestrian five-year run with Army.

The rest is pretty much history. After struggling through his first three seasons in Durham, Mike Krzyzewski has led this team on an historic run that has included five national championships.

Coach K and his Blue Devils took on a familiar foe in the Round of 32 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament Sunday evening, going up against Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans. As the No. 2 seed in the West Region, Duke found itself as heavy favorites.

However, we knew that this game was not going to be a blowout. Krzyzewski and Izzo have gone up against one another in some epic March games. Sunday evening was no different with Michigan State holding a five-point lead in the second half.

That’s when Duke went off, hitting on five consecutive shots to win by the score of 85-76. Stud freshman Paolo Banchero paced Dule with 19 points. Jeremy Roach matched Mark Williams and Wendell Moore with 15 points of his own and hit a clutch three late in the second half.

Duke went on an 11-0 run after falling down by five points, taking advantage of some messy offense on the part of the Spartans. In the process, the Blue Devils extended Krzyzewski’s career at least one more game — marking his 25th appearance in the Sweet 16.

Twitter reacts to Duke Blue Devils epic win over Michigan State

Reports of a Michigan State forced Mike Krzyzewski retirement have been greatly exaggerated. — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 20, 2022

The best postseason in sports just keeps on delivering the GOODS. Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo in a photo finish for one last time? Outstanding. All you could ever dream for on the first weekend of the tournament. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 20, 2022

Duke v MSU is stressing me out and I’m not even a fan. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 20, 2022

Michigan State and Duke right now pic.twitter.com/n9hhsyOIEN — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 20, 2022

Again, how do people not watch the NCAA Tournament?



This Michigan State/Duke game encapsulates everything great about college basketball. Two legendary coaches. High drama. Electric crowd.



Heart racing. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) March 20, 2022

J ROACH 3⃣🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 20, 2022

Mark Williams is the first Duke player with 5 blocks in consecutive NCAA Tournament games (blocks official since 1986). pic.twitter.com/ATvW5ra59A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 20, 2022

Michigan St. vs. Duke right now pic.twitter.com/qD0psnilsY — theScore (@theScore) March 20, 2022