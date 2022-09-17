Duke dominates North Carolina A&T 49-20

Credit: Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Riley Leonard threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two touchdowns as Duke overwhelmed visiting North Carolina A&T in a 49-20 victory Saturday night at Durham, N.C.

Leonard was 11-for-12 for 155 yards in the air — all in the first half — and he also gained a team-high 66 rushing yards on five attempts as Duke improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2018. The Blue Devils won three games total in 2021.

Leonard completed his first 11 passes until he was picked off by Avarion Cole late in the first half.

Leonard scored on a 56-yard scramble to open the second-half scoring.

Jaylen Coleman had a 12-yard touchdown run and Eric Weatherly scored on a 14-yard run for Duke, which cranked out 420 yards of total offense.

Bhayshul Tuten posted 133 rushing yards on 13 carries for the Aggies.

N.C. A&T scored its first touchdown in two games when Charlie Dixon ran 8 yards with 12:05 remaining. The Aggies added another touchdown on backup quarterback Eli Brickhandler’s 6-yard pass to Romello Kimbrough.

Leonard threw 38 yards to Nicky Dalmolin for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

It took 10 plays for the Blue Devils to score on their second possession, with Leonard hooking up with a diving Jordan Moore for a 4-yard touchdown play.

Seventy-nine seconds later, Duke’s defense scored when DeWayne Carter picked up a fumble and ran 35 yards untouched for a touchdown.

N.C. A&T moved 71 yards but settled for Andrew Brown’s 21-yard field goal.

Leonard scored on Duke’s next possession on a 2-yard keeper two plays after a 41-yard heave to Sahmir Hagans set up the opportunity.

Brown tacked on a 41-yard field goal 12 seconds before halftime, trimming Duke’s edge to 28-6.

Duke is 3-0 all-time in the series, with all the games across a four-season span.

