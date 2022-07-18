Duke, Arizona set 2023-24 home-and-home series

Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Men’s basketball powerhouses Duke and Arizona announced a future home-and-home series on Monday.

The Blue Devils and Wildcats will meet in Durham, N.C., on Nov. 10, 2023. The rematch will be in Tucson, Ariz., on Nov. 21, 2024.

“I have tremendous respect for Tommy Lloyd and Arizona,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release. “For our team, I’m grateful for what I know will be important early-season tests. For our fans and for college basketball, it will be exciting to see these storied programs over the next two years come together in two of the greatest on-campus venues in the sport.”

Arizona took a 5-4 lead in the all-time series by winning the most recent meeting, 72-66, on Nov. 29, 2013 at the NIT Season Tip-Off at Madison Square Garden.

“We felt this was a great opportunity to play two games against an incredible program like Duke,” Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. “Both programs are national brands with a rich history and have played some memorable games against each other, especially in the NCAA Tournament. But Coach Scheyer and I both felt these games would benefit our programs and be something that our fans would be excited about.”

–Field Level Media