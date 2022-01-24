Ducks open road trip with victory over Bruins

Jan 24, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) and Anaheim Ducks center Sam Carrick (39) fight during the second period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Hampus Lindholm tied his NHL career high with three assists, and John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, who are coming off a 5-1 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday after losing four straight.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Taylor Hall and Erik Haula also scored, and Tuukka Rask made 22 saves for the Bruins, who had won seven of their previous eight games.

The Ducks scored the first two goals and never surrendered the lead in the opener of the five-game road trip.

Anaheim took a 1-0 lead at 9:59 of the first period after Oskar Steen went to the penalty box for boarding Nicolas Deslauriers, which caused a lower-body injury that knocked him out of the game.

The Ducks worked the puck around the zone before Derek Grant deflected a slap shot from Getzlaf into the net.

Isac Lundestrom scored his third short-handed goal of the season to stretch the lead to 2-0 at 1:28 of the second period.

Pastrnak reached 20 goals for a sixth straight season when he scored on a one-timer off a pass from Tomas Nosek to make it 2-1 at 7:47 of the second.

Getzlaf hit the top left corner of the net with a wrist shot from the inside edge of the left circle to make it 3-1 at 11:04.

Hall trimmed the lead back to one when he redirected a pass from Brad Marchand from in close to make it 3-2 at 15:52 of the second.

Troy Terry, who had missed the past four games while in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead with his team-leading 23rd goal of the season at 6:12 of the third period.

Greg Pateryn made it 5-2 with a hard slap shot off a pass from behind the net from Trevor Zegras at 10:58.

Haula trimmed the lead to 5-3 at 16:28.

