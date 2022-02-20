Ducks build lead, keep it this time, defeat Canucks

Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) checks Anaheim Ducks forward Rickard Rakell (67) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers had two goals each to help the visiting Anaheim Ducks end a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras had three assists, and John Gibson had 16 saves and an assist for the Ducks, who won for the first time since Jan. 29.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tanner Pearson, Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who had won three of four coming out of the All-Star break.

Thatcher Demko started in goal for Vancouver, but he stopped only nine of 14 shots before he was replaced by Jaroslav Halak, who stopped nine of 11.

The Ducks blew a 2-0 lead in a 7-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, but they built a lead and continued to add to it against the Canucks.

Terry tipped in a point shot from Hampus Lindholm for a 1-0 lead 57 seconds into the game.

Deslauriers made it 2-0 when he crashed the net and redirected a pass from Derek Grant at 3:23.

Rickard Rakell tipped in Jamie Drysdale’s shot while on a power play for a 3-0 lead at 14:08.

After outshooting Vancouver 8-2 in the first period, the Ducks stretched the lead to 4-0 at 1:35 of the second on a power-goal by Henrique.

The Ducks were back on the power play shortly afterward and kept the puck in the Vancouver zone the entire penalty before Sam Steel scored two seconds after it expired for a 5-0 lead at 4:20.

The Canucks got Anaheim’s attention when Pearson scored 32 seconds after Steel’s goal, and Pettersson scored on a power play at 15:47 of the second to make it 5-2.

Henrique gave the Ducks some breathing room when he scored his second goal at 16:50 to make it 6-2.

The Ducks matched their season-high goal total when Deslauriers scored at 3:49 of the third for a 7-2 lead.

Vancouver was able to trim the deficit back to three after Garland scored at 10:41 and Hughes scored with 3:32 left.

