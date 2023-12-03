Ducks beat Avalanche in shootout to end eight-game slide

Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist in regulation and the only marker in the shootout, and the host Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Saturday night.

Alex Killorn also had a goal and an assist, Adam Henrique scored and Josh Gibson made 34 saves and three more in the shootout for Anaheim, which ended an eight-game losing streak.

Bowen Byram had two goals, Devon Toews also scored and Ivan Prosvetov turned away 34 shots for the Avalanche.

Carlsson won it when he deked Prosvetov and slid the puck in on the second chance of the shootout. Gibson then stopped MIkko Rantanen to end it.

The Ducks got a great chance 15 seconds into the game but it was Colorado that struck early when Byram took a drop pass from Miles Wood and beat Gibson at 36 seconds of the first period.

Byram scored again in the first period when he got a pass from Fredrik Olofsson, skated into the Anaheim zone and beat Gibson again with a snap shot at 8:59. It was his fifth goal of the season.

The Ducks got one back on the power play later in the first when Ryan Strome sent a pass from the left circle to Henrique in front of the crease and Henrique tapped it by Prosvetov at 14:05.

It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Avalanche answered late in the first when Toews’ snap shot from the left circle beat Gibson over his right shoulder at 19:17. It also was his fourth goal of the season.

Anaheim rallied in the second period to get even. Killorn set up Carlsson early in the frame when he fed him a pass at the top of the crease and his quick shot beat Prosvetov at 2:58. It was his seventh goal of the season.

Carlsson returned the favor on the power play later in the period when he fed Killorn at the right circle, and his shot beat Prosvetov at 10:22. It was Killorn’s second of the season and tied the game at 3.

–Field Level Media