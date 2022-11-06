DRX storm back to win World Championship grand final

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

DRX rallied with wins on the last two maps to claim the grand final 3-2 over T1 in League of Legends World Championship on Saturday in San Francisco.

First place was worth $489,500 for DRX while T1 settled for $333,750.

T1 was looking good through the first three maps. They won the first one in 31 minutes while playing on blue. After DRX claimed the second map in 46 minutes, also on blue, T1 build a 2-1 lead with a 32-minute victory on blue.

DRX then took over, tying the match in 29 minutes on blue, and clinching it on red in 42 minutes.

T1’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok of the all South Korea squad was named MVP.

League of Legends World Championships prize payouts (initial prize pool $2,225,000):

1. $489,500 — DRX

2. $333,750 – T1

3-4. $178,000 — JD Gaming, Gen.G Esports

5-8. $100,125 — Rogue, Royal Never Give Up, DAMWON Gaming, EDward Gaming

9-10. $55,625 — Fnatic, Top Esports

11-14. $52,843.75 — Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster

15-16. $50,062.50 — Cloud9, GAM Esports

17-18. $38,937.50 — MAD Lions, DetonatioN FocusMe

19-20. $33,375 — Saigon Buffalo, LOUD

21-22. $22,250 — Beyond Gaming, Isurus

23-24. $16,687.50 — Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats

