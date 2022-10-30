DRX storm back, earn grand final berth in LoL World Championship

Credit: League of Legends

DRX lost the first map in their semifinal match with Gen.G Esports, but they came roaring back to win 3-1 and earn the second berth in the Nov. 5 grand final of the League of Legends World Championship on Sunday in Atlanta.

Gen.G claimed the initial map on blue in 30 minutes, but DRX then took over. They won the second map in 39 minutes while playing on blue, and then took the final two playing on red in 30 and 38 minutes.

Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon and Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu led the all-South Korean team to the win. Pyosik posted a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 13/5/18, and Deft was right behind at 13/5/14. Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk paced Gen.G, also comprised of South Korean players, at 13/5/7.

DRX will face T1 in Saturday’s grand final, which will be contested at the Chase Center in San Francisco and will also be a best-of-five format. T1 defeated JD Gaming 3-1 on Saturday.

League of Legends World Championships prize payouts (initial prize pool $2,225,000):

1. $489,500 — TBD

2. $333,750 — TBD

3-4. $178,000 — JD Gaming, Gen.G Esports

5-8. $100,125 — Rogue, Royal Never Give up, DAMWON Gaming, EDward Gaming

9-10. $55,625 — Fnatic, Top Esports

11-14. $52,843.75 — Evil Geniuses, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, CTBC Flying Oyster

15-16. $50,062.50 — Cloud9, GAM Esports

17-18. $38,937.50 — MAD Lions, DetonatioN FocusMe

19-20. $33,375 — Saigon Buffalo, LOUD

21-22. $22,250 — Beyond Gaming, Isurus

23-24. $16,687.50 — Chiefs Esports Club, Istanbul Wildcats

–Field Level Media