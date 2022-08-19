Driver Playoff Scenarios: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. enter win-and-in weekend

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Multiple drivers with a win this season have earned a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, but need to clinch their postseason position by earning enough points to not fall out of the top 30 in points.

Once a driver has achieved that points total, they officially clinch a spot in the postseason.

Below is a breakdown of the drivers that can clinch their spot in the postseason this weekend.

–Already Clinched

These 10 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick.

–Can Clinch Via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe or Kurt Busch:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch regardless of finish

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace or Austin Dillon:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 4 points

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 22 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 40 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 47 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Chris Buescher:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 1 point

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 22 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 37 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 44 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Justin Haley:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 3 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 20 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 28 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 41 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Cole Custer:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 33 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Michael McDowell, Brad Keselowski or a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 23 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Harrison Burton or a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 16 points

–The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Todd Gilliland or a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch regardless of finish

–Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Kurt Busch.

The following drivers could clinch with a win and more:

Aric Almirola: Would clinch with 44 points

Erik Jones: Would clinch with 56 points

Bubba Wallace: Could only clinch with help

Austin Dillon: Could only clinch with help

–Field Level Media, special from NASCAR Wire Service