Drew Lock outduels Geno Smith at Seattle Seahawks mock game

Coming from a college environment where starting position battles take place every year, a QB competition is nothing new for Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. But it still feels weird after Russell Wilson held the gig for the last ten years. But now it’s time for either Drew Lock or Geno Smith to take the reins in Seattle.

Smith should have the advantage, after being with the Seahawks the past two seasons, making three starts a year ago. Yet, Lock was added to the roster for a reason, with the team specifically seeking him out as part of the Wilson trade package.

With both players displaying competent, but not dominant play on their career résumés thus far, the starting role in Seattle seems to be up for grabs.

But the Seahawks are doing what they can to determine the lead dog, by holding a mock game on Saturday.

Drew Lock more efficient than Geno Smith in mock game

For now, Geno Smith is penciled in as the No. 1 QB on the Seahawks depth chart, but that could be changing soon if Drew Lock continues to outperform the veteran in practice.

According to Gregg Bell, a Seahawks beat writer, it was Lock who fared better than Smith during their mock game. He even provides their stats for the day.

Drew Lock stats during mock game: 19-26, two TD drives, one FG, one punt, one TO on downs

Geno Smith stats during mock game: 11-20, TD, FG, three punts

Bell adds the offense “just did more” with Lock out there.

But coach Carroll isn’t ready to change things up on the depth chart.

“I don’t have anything to tell you, have to wait & see,” said coach Carroll.

He did say Lock was “really comfortable, wasn’t rattled”.

As for Smith, he’s not ignorant. He was out on that field too, and he saw what Lock was doing. Perhaps realizing his stranglehold on the starting gig is beginning to slip, Smith wanted to share his support for his fellow competitor.

“I’m on record: No matter what, I’ve got Drew Lock’s back. I want that known.” Geno Smith on his QB battle with Drew Lock

That’s a respectable position to take. Smith could react in a number of ways to possibly losing the starting role. Instead he chooses to support his teammate, which is exactly what you want to hear from a veteran leader. We’ll see who takes the first-string reps on Saturday when the Seahawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first preseason game.

Like he has all offseason, Smith may get the first crack at the job, simply out of the respect Carroll holds for the QB. But if Lock’s performance continues to trend up, it may only be a matter of time before he takes over the starting role. Yet, as Smith noted, there won’t be any problems in the locker room, with whatever the coach decides is best.

