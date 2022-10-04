DreamHack Atlanta returning after pandemic hiatus

Credit: DreamHack

DreamHack Atlanta is set to return Nov. 18-20, marking its first in-person iteration since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gaming festival will include several live esports competitions, including a Fortnite tournament and a Starcraft II tournament each with $100,000 prize pools.

More than $25,000 in combined prizes will be on the line in a series of nine fighting game tournaments, featuring titles such as Street Fighter V and the Super Smash Bros. series. Gamers will also be welcome to “bring your own computer” for LAN tournaments in esports ranging from Rocket League to CS:GO to League of Legends.

“We always strive to not only create not only a world where our community comes to life, but also one where everybody can be somebody,” Shahin Zarrabi, DreamHack’s vice president of strategy and growth, said in a news release. “This array of esports competitions will offer that opportunity to all, so we can’t wait to once again share our festival with the people of Atlanta.”

November will mark DreamHack’s fourth visit to Atlanta, more than any other American city. Its first event since the pandemic was held last June in Dallas.

–Field Level Media