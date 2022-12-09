DreamHack adds San Diego, Japan to 2023 World Tour

Credit: DreamHack

The DreamHack 2023 World Tour will include 12 festivals held in nine cities spanning four continents, the ESL FACEIT Group announced Friday.

DreamHack will host events in San Diego and Japan for the first time while returning to seven other cities.

DreamHack 2023 World Tour Schedule

April 7-9: San Diego, Calif.

April 28-30: Melbourne, Australia

May 13-14: Makuhari, Japan

June 2-4: Dallas, Texas

June 8-11: Hanover, Germany

June 16-18: Jonkoping, Sweden

July 7-9: Valencia, Spain

Oct. 29-31: Hyderabad, India

Nov. 24-26: Jonkoping, Sweden

Dec. 7-10: Valencia, Spain

Dec. 14-17: Hanover, Germany

Dec. 15-17: Atlanta, Georgia

“DreamHack is a festival for all gamers which creates an arena where you can come to connect, explore, win, play a part, and be yourself through a gaming lifestyle experience,” said Shahin Zarrabi, VP of Strategy & Growth for DreamHack.

“With debut appearances in Japan and in San Diego in the U.S., coupled with returns to cities such as Melbourne, Valencia, Hyderabad and Jonkoping, 2023 will be the most global and diverse DreamHack tour to date.”

DreamHack began in 1994 and has held 110 festivals in 21 cities across 13 countries and five continents.

–Field Level Media