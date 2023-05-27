Dream open homestand against winless Fever

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Dream have sold out Sunday afternoon’s home opener at the Gateway Center Arena against the winless Indiana Fever.

The Dream opened the season losing 85-78 at the Dallas Wings on May 20 before beating the Minnesota Lynx 83-77 on the road Tuesday.

The game with the Fever starts a five-game homestand for the Dream at the 3,500-seat venue. Atlanta had eight sellouts last season.

Indiana lost at home to the Connecticut Sun 70-61 to start the season May 19 and lost at the New York Liberty 90-73 last Sunday.

Atlanta’s homestand includes another sellout Friday against reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas. Limited tickets are available for Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Sky, the June 9 game against New York and the June 11 game against Connecticut.

“We continue to see fan excitement rising as evidenced in our continued growth in ticket sales, corporate partner investment and community programming,” said Atlanta Dream president and chief operating officer Morgan Shaw Parker. “The energy in our arena is off the charts, and it’s something every Atlantan should experience.”

Atlanta scored the last 11 points to rally past Minnesota in its victory over the Lynx, who led by 19 points midway through the third quarter.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 26 points and 10 rebounds, rookie Naz Hillmon added 13 points, all in the second half, and Cheyenne Parker scored 12.

With last weekend’s loss to New York, Indiana has lost 20 consecutive games dating to last season. That ties the WNBA record of 20 straight losses set by the defunct Tulsa Shock during the 2011 season.

“We’re 0-2, and that’s all that matters,” Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell said. “I can’t help what history says. It sucks to be a part of it, but it also feels good to know that we are transitioning and we are changing.”

Aliyah Boston, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft, was a bright spot against the Liberty, going 5-for-7 from the field for 15 points. She added four rebounds and two blocks.

