Dream guard AD Durr (hip surgery) to miss rest of season

Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the season in preparation for hip surgery, the team announced Friday.

Durr, 25, averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games this season with Atlanta (12-17). The Dream acquired Durr from the New York Liberty on June 8 in exchange for forward Megan Walker and the rights to Spain’s Raquel Carrera.

Durr averaged 9.7 points in 18 games (15 starts) as a rookie for New York in 2019 but contracted a severe case of COVID-19 and missed the past two seasons while battling long-haul COVID-19. This season, Durr averaged 1.4 points while appearing in 10 games with the Liberty.

New York selected Durr with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Louisville.

