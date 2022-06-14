Dream bring 2-game skid into Connecticut

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Dream will try to get back on the winning track Wednesday when they continue their road trip against one of the WNBA’s top teams, the Connecticut Sun.

The Dream (7-6) will try to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Connecticut (10-4) had a four-game winning streak snapped Friday night at home, an 83-79 loss to the Chicago Sky in a rematch of last year’s semifinals won by the Sky.

“Tough loss,” Connecticut head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “We put ourselves in position to grab it. … And we’ve had this feeling in the past with Chicago, so I know that locker room is disappointed that we couldn’t grab it and take it right there in the last minute.”

Courtney Williams, who had a turbulent season with the Dream last year, will face her former team.

Williams allegedly was involved in an argument with Chennedy Carter in a game last July, resulting in Carter being suspended indefinitely. Williams, who also was caught on video getting into a fight outside an Atlanta-area club last May, was not retained by the Dream after the 2021 season.

She became an unrestricted free agent and re-signed with Connecticut, where she previously played from 2016 to 2019.

Williams led Atlanta in scoring (16.5 points per game), rebounds (6.8) and assists (4.0) last season. She is averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 12 starts this season.

Atlanta has lost three of its last four games, with the win coming against an Indiana Fever team with the second-to-worst record in the WNBA at 4-12. The Dream are coming off consecutive losses in the West Coast portion of their four-game road swing, at Seattle and Phoenix.

The Dream pride themselves on their defense under first-year coach Tanisha Wright, whose team has the highest defense rating of 91.1 in the WNBA (points allowed per 100 possessions).

“We’ll see glimpses of great defense, but if we can just do that on a consistent basis, teams will know what they’re going against every single night,” forward Monique Billings said.

