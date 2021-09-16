San Francisco 49ers star Dre Greenlaw to miss 6-8 weeks

Dre Greenlaw is the latest San Francisco 49ers starter to go down for the long-term after suffering an injury in the team’s season-opening win over the Detroit Lions.

The third-year linebacker from Arkansas pulled up lame after returning a Jared Goff interception for a touchdown last Sunday. He did not return to the field.

With San Francisco preparing for its Week 2 outing against the Philadelphia Eagles, it received some bad news regarding Dre Greenlaw. The linebacker will miss the next 6-8 weeks and will undergo groin surgery here soon.

In his third year, Greenlaw was a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco. In 30 career games (23 starts), he has 184 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Dre Greenlaw latest San Francisco 49ers star to be sidelined

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) runs after an interception during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the latest injury for the 49ers, who lost running back Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury sustained in Week 1. Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett is also sidelined for the season after suffering a torn ACL last week.

For San Francisco, this is a continuation of the injuries that impacted the team big time a season ago. That included the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Bosa and Dee Ford all missing double-digit games.

With Greenlaw out of action, All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will have to find another running partner. That will come in the form of impressive former undrafted free agent Azeez Al-Shaair. Safety turned linebacker Marcell Harris is also another option to see the field more.

(Field Level Media contributed to this report)