Draymond Green talks Los Angeles Lakers drama, takes shot at their roster

Draymond Green and the Los Angeles Lakers were two of the major talking points during the 2023-24 NBA regular season.

Green’s antics on the court with the conference-rival Golden State Warriors made him public enemy No. 1 around the Association.

As for the Lakers, they were mired in drama relating to head coach Darvin Ham and his players ahead of an ugly first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs.

With both Green and the Lakers having taken that hypothetical trip to Cancun (it means their season is over), both are going to be in the news during the offseason.

Draymond apparently gave some Lakers players material to troll him moving forward into the late spring and early summer. In the process, he seemingly backed soon-to-be-fired head coach Darvin Ham.

Draymond Green blasts Los Angeles Lakers roster amid continued drama

“What’s going to happen with Darvin Ham? I think it’d be wrong to fire him. He’ll catch a lot of flack for the season that they had. But their roster didn’t get better than last year,” Green said on The Volume podcast. “And they were a play-in team. Yeah, they made it to the conference finals with LeBron James and Anthony Davis playing the way there were. But they didn’t get better.”

To be clear, Green is always willing to give his opinion about what’s happening around the league. It’s been a constant theme on his podcast. He’s not necessarily singling the Lakers out here.

Even then, Green’s comments on the Lakers’ roster as well as his support of Ham should be a tad eye-opening. Remember, he’s close with Los Angeles star LeBron James.

Los Angeles finished the regular season with a 47-35 record and as the eighth seed in the Western Conference. After advancing through the play-in tournament, it lost to Denver in five games to open the NBA Playoffs.

Reports now indicate that Ham will be fired at any moment after two seasons of manning the Lakers’ bench. Meanwhile, James is set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

What happens moving forward into the summer will be interesting. Is there is a chance James and Green will end up teaming up in Northern California?

Either way, Green should also be a bit more worried about his Warriors team. They missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons, losing in their first play-in tournament game. Golden State has about as many questions as the Lakers heading into the offseason.