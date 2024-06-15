Draymond Green addresses apparent Klay Thompson beef with Golden State Warriors

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NBA career. At some point, keen social media observers noticed he had unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on all platforms, in a possible hint that the four-time NBA Champion could be moving on to a new team this summer.

Now, Draymond Green, Thompson’s teammate since 2012, is chiming in on the apparent beef, and he thinks it’s hilarious.

“I know all of you are were probably looking forward to me talking about Klay unfollowing the Warriors, deleting some IG posts or something. I had no idea that happened. I think it’s f—ing hilarious. I think that’s comical. I know you all would be wanting somebody’s feelings to be hurt or something. It ain’t that. It ain’t ever going to be that. That’s hilarious.” Draymond Green on Klay Thompson unfollowing Golden State Warriors

Green probably finds it hilarious because, unlike Klay, he doesn’t have to worry about negotiating a contract with a new team. He’s still locked in with the Warriors for a cap hit of $24.1 million next season. Even then, Green’s still under contract through 2025-26, and on top of that, he has a $27.6 million player option when he’s 36, in 2026-27.

Meanwhile, the Warriors don’t have anywhere near that kind of money to offer Thompson this offseason, so the prevailing thought is that Golden State will move on in the hopes of reducing their payroll and avoiding the repeater luxury tax.

Related: Kraken owner plans to resurrect Seattle SuperSonics as NBA eyes expansion