Drawstrings: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic can’t meet in French Open final

There is no chance of world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic meeting in an epic French Open final.

That’s because the two top guns were placed on the same side of the bracket in the French Open draw revealed Thursday. Top-seeded Alcaraz and third-seeded Djokovic could only face off if both reach the semifinals.

No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia is in the favorite’s role on the other side of the bracket.

Alcaraz, 20, has soared to the top of the ATP rankings and is now challenging Djokovic as the best player in the sport. The Spaniard could make a run at his first French Open title, especially with 14-time champion Rafael Nadal sidelined with a hip injury.

Djokovic has won just two French Open titles (2016, 2021) and also sees an opening with Nadal missing.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have played just once with Alcaraz posting a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over the Serbian at the Madrid Open semifinals in 2022.

Alcaraz’s first match will be against a qualifier to be determined. Djokovic will open with American Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Medvedev’s first match also will be against a qualifier.

Norway’s Casper Ruud, who lost to Nadal in last year’s title match, is the No. 4 seed and on the same side of the bracket as Medvedev.

The French Open begins Sunday in Paris.

