Drake Maye reportedly received $5 million offers to transfer from North Carolina

North Carolina Tar Heels freshman quarterback Drake Maye had one of the best seasons among all college football signal-callers in 2022. He helped take the Tar Heels from a 6-7 record in 2021 to a respectable 9-4 record this past season.

With the type of season he had, Maye likely could take his talent to a more reputable program, or at least one that faces the top competition in college football. Which, if he can continue to dominate in a tough conference such as the SEC, Maye’s eventual NFL draft stock would soar.

On one hand, it makes sense for Maye to do what’s best for his future, yet considering the season he just had, who’s to say that staying right where he is won’t be the young quarterback’s best move?

Either way, with how often players change teams via the college football transfer portal, naturally plenty of schools have interest in bringing the talented dual-threat QB to their campus.

Drake Maye stats: 67.2% comp rate, 4,115 passing yards, 35 TD, 7 INT, 653 rush yards, 7 TD

After finishing 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting, it’s no surprise to see the 6-foot-5 QB prospect gaining steam, but as far as we know, he isn’t even looking to the transfer portal.

Drake Maye isn’t even in the transfer portal, and he’s getting offers

According to Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, at least two teams have tried to incentivize Maye to switch schools. He says these unnamed programs have offered Maye at least $5 million in Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) endorsements to play for their college football team, instead of North Carolina.

It’s not uncommon for teams to offer enticing NIL deals to college athletes since the rule change allowed such payments, however it is unusual for such offers to occur when the player isn’t even officially in the transfer portal. By all appearances, Maye has no interest in bailing on the Tar Heels any time soon, but that won’t stop teams from trying to offer something too good to refuse.

