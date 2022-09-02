Dragons stay unbeaten in Summer Showdown qualifying

The Shanghai Dragons and Guangzhou Charge opened the final week of Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying with sweeps in the East Region on Friday.
The Dragons (5-0) moved ahead of the idle Seoul Dynasty (4-0) with a 3-0 victory against the winless Los Angeles Valiant (0-5), while the Charge (3-2) climbed into third place with a 3-0 defeat of the Chengdu Hunters (2-3).
Shanghai won 2-0 on Busan-UAT, 3-1 on Paraiso and 3-2 on Dorado. Guangzhou won 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Hollywood and 4-3 on Junkertown.
Qualifying concludes on Sunday, with the top four teams from the East and the top eight from the West advancing to the $330,000 Summer Showdown starting on Sept. 8.
Qualifiers continue Friday with three West Region matches:
–Atlanta Reign vs. Los Angeles Gladiators
–Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior
–San Francisco Shock vs. Dallas Fuel
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points
2. Dallas Fuel, 5-0, +9, 5
3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4
4. Washington Justice, 3-2, +5, 3
5. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3
6. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +1, 3
7. London Spitfire, 2-3, +1, 2
8. Atlanta Reign, 2-3, 0, 2
9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1
10. Florida Mayhem, 1-3, -6, 1
11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1
12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1
13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0
East
1. Shanghai Dragons, 5-0, +14, 5
2. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4
3. Guangzhou Charge, 3-2, -1, 3
4. Chengdu Hunters, 2-3, -4, 2
5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-3, -5, 1
6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1
7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-5, -10, 0
–Field Level Media