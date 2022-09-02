Dragons stay unbeaten in Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Shanghai Dragons and Guangzhou Charge opened the final week of Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying with sweeps in the East Region on Friday.

The Dragons (5-0) moved ahead of the idle Seoul Dynasty (4-0) with a 3-0 victory against the winless Los Angeles Valiant (0-5), while the Charge (3-2) climbed into third place with a 3-0 defeat of the Chengdu Hunters (2-3).

Shanghai won 2-0 on Busan-UAT, 3-1 on Paraiso and 3-2 on Dorado. Guangzhou won 2-1 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Hollywood and 4-3 on Junkertown.

Qualifying concludes on Sunday, with the top four teams from the East and the top eight from the West advancing to the $330,000 Summer Showdown starting on Sept. 8.

Qualifiers continue Friday with three West Region matches:

–Atlanta Reign vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Paris Eternal vs. New York Excelsior

–San Francisco Shock vs. Dallas Fuel

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 5-0, +9, 5

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Washington Justice, 3-2, +5, 3

5. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3

6. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +1, 3

7. London Spitfire, 2-3, +1, 2

8. Atlanta Reign, 2-3, 0, 2

9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1

10. Florida Mayhem, 1-3, -6, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0

East

1. Shanghai Dragons, 5-0, +14, 5

2. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4

3. Guangzhou Charge, 3-2, -1, 3

4. Chengdu Hunters, 2-3, -4, 2

5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-3, -5, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-5, -10, 0

