Dragons go to 4-0 in Summer Showdown qualifying

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Shanghai Dragons improved to 4-0 on Sunday during East region qualifying for the Overwatch League Summer Showdown.

The Dragons boosted their overall map record to 12-1 with a sweep against Chengdu Hunters (2-2), winning 2-1 on Oasis, 3-0 on Midtown and 4-3 on Circuit Royal.

The Guangzhou Charge (2-2) moved into fourth place by rallying for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Fusion (1-3). The Fusion won the first two maps — 2-0 on Nepal and 4-3 on Paraiso — before the Charge answered with a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and a decisive 2-0 decision on Lijiang Tower.

Qualifiers continue Sunday with three matches in the West:

–London Spitfire vs. Washington Justice

–Atlanta Reign vs. Houston Outlaws

–Dallas Fuel vs. Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3

5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, 0, 2

9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1

10. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 4-0, +11, 4

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-2, -1, 2

4. Guangzhou Charge, 2-2, -4, 2

5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-3, -5, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0

–Field Level Media