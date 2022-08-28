Dragons go to 4-0 in Summer Showdown qualifying

The Shanghai Dragons improved to 4-0 on Sunday during East region qualifying for the Overwatch League Summer Showdown.
The Dragons boosted their overall map record to 12-1 with a sweep against Chengdu Hunters (2-2), winning 2-1 on Oasis, 3-0 on Midtown and 4-3 on Circuit Royal.
The Guangzhou Charge (2-2) moved into fourth place by rallying for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Fusion (1-3). The Fusion won the first two maps — 2-0 on Nepal and 4-3 on Paraiso — before the Charge answered with a 3-2 win on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street and a decisive 2-0 decision on Lijiang Tower.
Qualifiers continue Sunday with three matches in the West:
–London Spitfire vs. Washington Justice
–Atlanta Reign vs. Houston Outlaws
–Dallas Fuel vs. Florida Mayhem
Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points
2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4
3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4
4. Vancouver Titans, 3-2, +3, 3
5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2
6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2
7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2
8. Houston Outlaws, 2-2, 0, 2
9. Los Angeles Gladiators, 1-4, -3, 1
10. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1
11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1
12. Boston Uprising, 1-4, -9, 1
13. Paris Eternal, 0-4, -12, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points
2. Shanghai Dragons, 4-0, +11, 4
3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-2, -1, 2
4. Guangzhou Charge, 2-2, -4, 2
5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-3, -5, 1
6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1
7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0
–Field Level Media