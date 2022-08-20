Dragons, Dynasty rolling in Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons swept their second straight matches in Overwatch League Summer Showdown East region qualifying on Saturday.

The Dynasty (2-0) defeated the Chengdu Hunters (0-1) and the Dragons (2-0) beat the Hangzhou Spark (0-2) by 3-0 scores to remain in a tie for first place.

Seoul won 2-1 on Ilios, 1-0 on Paraiso and 3-0 on Dorado, while Shanghai won 2-0 on Lijiang Tower, 3-2 on Paraiso and 3-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

In Saturday’s other East match, the Philadelphia Fusion (1-0) earned a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Valiant (0-1).

The Valiant opened with a 2-0 win on Oasis, but the Fusion surged ahead with 3-2 victories on Midtown and Circuit Royal. Los Angeles evened the match with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street, but Philadelphia answered with a 2-1 decision on Busan-UAT.

Qualifiers continue Saturday with three matches in the West:

–London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws

–San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Gladiators

–Washington Justice vs. Florida Mayhem

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 3-0, +7, 3 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 3-0, +5, 3

3. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2

4. Toronto Defiant 2-1, +1, 2

5. Washington Justice, 1-1, +2, 1

6. London Spitfire, 1-1, +1, 1

7. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, 0, 1

8. Florida Mayhem, 1-1, -1, 1

T9. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1

T9. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -4, 1

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-2, -2, 0

12. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0

East

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 2-0, +6, 2 points

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-0, +1, 1

4. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-1, -1, 0

T5. Guangzhou Charge, 0-1, -3, 0

T5. Chengdu Hunters, 0-1, -3, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-2, -6, 0

–Field Level Media