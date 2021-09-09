Down to last strike, Colorado Rockies get two homers to stun Philadelphia Phillies

Sep 9, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch hitter Ryan McMahon belted a two-run home run off Ian Kennedy with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Colorado Rockies past the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Thursday.

Sam Hilliard then went back-to-back off Kennedy with a mammoth homer to cap a three-run ninth.

Kennedy (1-1) retired the first two batters in the inning before Colton Welker singled. Kennedy jumped to an 0-2 count on McMahon, who fouled off the next two pitches before connecting on 80 mph knuckle-curve and sending it out to right field.

Yonathan Daza and Welker had two hits each for the Rockies (64-77), who snapped a four-game losing streak. The hits were the first in the majors for Welker.

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela gave up four hits and two runs in six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Reliever Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) earned his first major league win, and Carlos Estevez picked up his sixth save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Bryce Harper homered and singled for the Phillies. Pinch hitter J.T. Realmuto struck out with Andrew McCutchen on third to end the game.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez tossed six strong innings, allowing five hits and one run with six strikeouts and one walk.

The Phillies (71-69) fell three games behind the first-place Braves in the National League East pending Atlanta’s Thursday night result against the Washington Nationals.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Harper crushed a homer to left field, his 30th of the season.

The Rockies managed only two hits through the first three innings, singles by Garrett Hampson and Daza.

Colorado’s Trevor Story tripled to open the fourth and scored when Welker lined a two-out RBI single.

The Phillies went ahead 2-1 in the sixth when Brad Miller hit a fielder’s-choice grounder to score Jean Segura.

After Colorado moved in front in the top of the ninth, Miller’s one-out single sparked a Philadelphia rally in the bottom of the inning. McCutchen doubled Miller to third, and the Phillies got within one on Gregorius’ groundout before Realmuto struck out.

–Field Level Media