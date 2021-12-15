Down 3-0 early, Canucks storm back to beat Jackets

Dec 14, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) shoots on Vancouver Canucks goalie Jaroslav Halak (41) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Bo Horvat scored his second goal of the game with 58.8 seconds left in regulation to cap the Vancouver Canucks’ comeback from a three-goal deficit en route to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

The Canucks ran their winning streak to five games, dating to when Bruce Boudreau took over as coach.

Vancouver trailed 3-0 after the first period, but Horvat, who started the comeback after with a goal in the second period, buried a pass from J.T. Miller on a late power-play for Vancouver’s fourth unanswered goal and seventh victory in eight games.

Still trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Canucks got within a goal when Elias Pettersson pushed Conor Garland’s slot-pass past Columbus netminder Elvis Merzlikins (35 saves) just 4:07 into the third.

Not quite 5 1/2 minutes later, Quinn Hughes (three assists) delivered a cross-slot pass through traffic onto the stick of rookie Vasily Podkolzin, who buried the puck to level the contest at 3-3.

Roughed up in the first period, Jaroslav Halak stopped 20 shots to post his first victory in six starts with the Canucks.

Three days after blowing a 4-1 third-period lead before winning 5-4 in overtime in Columbus was not as fortunate even after Eric Robinson scored twice and Max Domi registered his seventh goal to build the 3-0 lead.

On what turned out to be a two-on-one, Alexandre Texier sprawled out to push the puck through the slot to Robinson, who beat Halak just 4:25 into the game.

Columbus, which is 2-6-1 in its last nine games, made it 2-0 with 8:23 remaining in the opening period. Halak initially stopped a shot from the point, but he could not secure the puck from squirting behind him. Domi then chipped it into the net.

Robinson’s second of the period came when he outskated Hughes to the puck, raced toward the net and beat Halak through his legs with 3:42 left in the first.

Things were much quieter for Halak in the second, when Vancouver outshot Columbus 18-5. However, they only managed Horvat’s blast by a poorly positioned Merzlikins to make it 3-1 at the 7:41 mark.

Vancouver played without forwards Luke Schenn and Juho Lammikko, who were both placed in COVID-19 protocol.

–Field Level Media