Women’s basketball insider talks Caitlin Clark shockingly being left off USA’s Olympic roster and perception around WNBA

It’s Caitlin Clark’s world and we are just living in it. As has been the case for the past several weeks and months, the Indiana Fever guard is once again dominating the conversation in sports. It’s incredible really when you consider there are several major sports events taking place this week, including the NBA Finals, NHL Finals, and the US Open.

Earlier in the week we learned that Clark was left off of Team USA’s roster that will head to Paris this summer to compete for their eighth consecutive gold medal. That decision has sparked controversy from both casual fans as well as her most loyal followers.

Selection Committee Chair Jen Rizzotti said last week that the committee was aware of the backlash and pressure that would come with leaving one of the WNBA’s biggest stars off the roster.

“Essentially, it was the committee’s job to pick the 12 based on our selection criteria, and as much as you want to make conversation around how we should have considered TV viewership, or jersey sales, or popularity, that wasn’t the purview of the committee,” she said after the news.

Caitlin Clark stats (2024 WNBA): 16.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37% 3PT

Regardless of where you stand on the debate, there’s no denying that all the conversation about Clark and the WNBA is good for business. The league has seen a major increase in ticket sales, attendance, and viewership since the former Iowa star joined the league.

In a new edition of Ball Games & Beyond — which can be found at the top of the page — host Evan Groat spoke with Associated Press women’s basketball insider, Doug Feinberg about Caitlin Clark being left off the roster as well as her perception amongst fellow WNBA players.

