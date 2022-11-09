Doubles win lifts U.S. past Poland in Billie Jean King Cup

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 doubles victory over Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska to give the United States a 2-1 win over Poland on Wednesday in the Billie Jean King Cup at Glasgow, Scotland.

In the earlier singles matches, the United States’ Danielle Collins edged Magdalena Frech 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) before Poland’s Magda Linette leveled the series with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over Madison Keys.

The series was the first for both teams in Group D.

The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, features 12 teams divided into four groups for round-robin play of series consisting of two singles matches and one doubles match. The group winners advance to the semifinals.

In other Wednesday action, Switzerland swept Italy 3-0 in Group A, Slovakia nipped Belgium 2-1 in Group B, and Spain thrashed Kazakhstan 3-0 in Group C. Slovakia bounced back from an 2-1 loss to Australia in its opener on Tuesday.

Billie Jean King Cup group-stage standings

Group A

1. Switzerland, 1-0

2. Canada, 0-0

3. Italy, 0-1

Group B

1. Australia, 1-0

2. Slovakia, 1-1

3. Belgium, 0-1

Group C

1. Spain, 1-0

2. Kazakhstan, 1-1

3. Great Britain, 0-1

Group D

1. United States, 1-0

2. Czech Republic, 0-1

3. Poland, 0-1

–Field Level Media