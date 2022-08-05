DOTA 2 among esports titles included in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

DOTA 2 is among the titles being played this weekend as esports make their debut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The Commonwealth Games are contested every four years by athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations, the former British Empire. Normally a home for traditional Olympic sports, the Commonwealth Games followed the Asian Games’ lead earlier this year and added an esports competition.

The other video games being featured are Rocket League and eFootball, the soccer title formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer.

There are open and women’s divisions for each of the three titles. England will face Malaysia in the women’s gold medal match in DOTA 2 and England will take on a yet-to-be determined opponent in the open division.

Other nations competing in esports medal matches Saturday and Sunday include Australia, Canada, Ireland, Singapore, India and Gibraltar.

–Field Level Media