Donny Schatz returning for 29th World of Outlaws season

Credit: Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ten-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car champion Donny Schatz will challenge for an 11th crown in 2025.

Schatz’s 29th season with The Greatest Show on Dirt and 18th since he joined Tony Stewart Racing in 2008. This coming season also marks the 25th Sprint Car season for Tony Stewart Racing since its debut in 2021.

Schatz already has a resume to rival Sprint Car racing’s greatest legends. He is, again, a 10-time World of Outlaws champion but also an 11-time Knoxville National winner, six-time Kings Royal winner and six-time Williams Grove National Open winner.

His 316 wins are third to Steve Kinser’s 690 and Sammy Swindell’s 394. Schatz wants to add to that.

“That would be awesome,” Schatz said in a press release of adding another championship. “To get him (Stewart) a 10th one is what our goal is. Honestly, that’s what our expectations are. That’s what our partners expect from us. That’s what my team expects from me. That’s what I expect from them. That’s what makes this all tick, but this sport doesn’t get any easier. It gets tougher. There’s a lot of great guys out there. There’s a lot of guys that have worked hard to get where they’re at. That’s why they call it racing. That’s why we love it. It’s never-ending challenges, never-ending competition.”

Schatz finished third in the 2024 standings, his 17th time finishing top-three on The Greatest Show on Dirt. Stewart is proud to have one of the GOATS continuing to drive his car as well.

“It’s awesome,” Stewart said. “He’s the perfect guy. It’s not always a perfect day with him because he demands perfection. He wants it a certain way, but when you can give him what he wants, the stats and the record books show he gets the job done when you get it right for him. We have the same passion and drive and desire to win races and championships. I can remember even being at Knoxville in Victory Lane and standing on the stage with him, and I’m happy and smiling and high fiving the guys, and he’s (Schatz) mad. And I’m like, ‘You realize the won the race, right?’ And he’s mad because there’s something we could’ve done better still. That’s what I love about him. He just knows what he’s looking for.”