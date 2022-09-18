Dominant Georgia strengthens grip on No. 1 ranking

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

After another dominant performance, Georgia strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday.

The defending national champion Bulldogs improved to 3-0 with Saturday’s 48-7 victory in their Southeastern Conference opener at South Carolina. The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents by a 130-10 margin this season.

Georgia received 59 of the 63 first-place votes, with No. 2 Alabama (3-0) and No. 3 Ohio State (3-0) receiving three votes and one vote, respectively.

The top 10 was unchanged with the exception of No. 8 Kentucky (3-0) switching places with No. 9 Oklahoma State (3-0).

No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Southern California and No. 10 Arkansas all improved to 3-0 over the weekend.

No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) and No. 12 NC State (3-0) both moved up four spots.

This week’s biggest risers were No. 14 Penn State (3-0) and No. 15 Oregon (2-1). The Nittany Lions climbed eight spots after a 41-12 win at Auburn and the Ducks jumped 10 places after a 41-20 defeat of BYU.

The Cougars (2-1) tumbled seven spots to No. 19, while Miami (2-1) plummeted 12 spots to No. 25 after a 17-9 loss to No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1).

Washington (3-0) entered the poll at No. 18 after a 39-28 defeat of Michigan State. The Spartans (2-1) dropped from No. 11 to “others receiving votes” with the loss.

–Field Level Media