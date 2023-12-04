NFL could discipline Dom DiSandro, Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday’s sideline incident

Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro found himself embroiled in major controversy during Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

DiSandro got into it with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the second half of Philadelphia’s blowout 42-19 loss to the San Francisco. Video evidence shows that he got into Greenlaw’s face before the star defender reacted in kind. Both were ejected from the game in what was one of the oddest situations we’ve seen on a football field in some time.

We now have more information on this according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post. He reports that both DiSandro and the Eagles could be facing disciplinary action from the NFL.

The NFL will look into Sunday’s sideline incident in Philadelphia that led to Dre Greenlaw’s ejection, source says, and disciplinary measures are possible against the Eagles and security staffer Dom DiSandro. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 4, 2023

The incident happened after a hit from Greenlaw on wide receiver DeVonta Smith on the Eagles’ sideline. The linebacker was ultimately given a personal foul penalty before the fracas took place between Greenlaw and DiSandro.

According to a previous note from Maske, the NFL had sent a memo to teams back in October indicating that they were responsible “for the conduct of their players and other club personnel throughout the game day period.” Said memo included penalties included, but not limited to, “a forfeiture of draft selections and/or significant fine.”

San Francisco 49ers upset over incident with Dre Greenlaw, Dom DiSandro

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear after Sunday’s blowout win that he was not happy to see what transpired between his star linebacker and Philadelphia’s security head.

“That’s why I tried my hardest not to lose my mind and embarrass myself too bad,” 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game. “I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at. But when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can’t believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face.”

DiSandro has been with the Eagles since all the way back in 1999 and also serves as the senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman. Neither DiSandro nor Greenlaw provided comments after the game.