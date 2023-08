Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins added veteran linebacker A.J. Johnson to the roster on Thursday.

The team also waived linebacker Mike Rose and waived/injured safety Myles Dorn.

Johnson, 31, appeared in one game with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 after four seasons with the Denver Broncos.

He has posted 252 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception in 39 games (34 starts).

–Field Level Media