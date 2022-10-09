Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater ruled out vs. Jets

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.

Bridgewater initially exited with an elbow injury after being hit by Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner on the first play from scrimmage. He was placed in the protocol after the booth ATC spotter ruled him a “no-go,” a decision made in compliance with the NFL’s amended concussion protocol.

The push for the amended rules came as a result of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries over the previous two weeks. He is inactive for Sunday’s game with a concussion.

Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson entered the game in place of Bridgewater.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson is the Dolphins’ emergency quarterback.

