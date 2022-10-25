Dolphins place starting S Brandon Jones on IR

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins placed starting safety Brandon Jones on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Jones, 24, will have to miss at least four games, though it’s likely to be longer, if not the entire season.

Jones sustained the injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The third-year player had to be helped off the field. Jones is getting second opinions.

The Dolphins are already without starting cornerback Nik Needham, lost for the season with an Achilles injury.

Jones had 49 tackles, two sacks, three passes defensed and a forced fumble in seven starts this season. He has eight career sacks in 38 games (24 starts), all with the Dolphins. He was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins placed receiver Freddie Swain on the practice squad injured list, and signed wideout Calvin Jackson and defensive back Jamal Perry to the practice squad.

