fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published August 31, 2023

Dolphins place CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) on IR

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) looks on while talking to reporters during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins placed All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and two others on injured reserve Thursday.

Ramsey, 28, underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee on July 28 and is not expected back until December.

The non-contact injury occurred in training camp while he was covering wideout Tyreek Hill in an 11-on-11 drill.

The three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection joined Miami in a March 12 trade with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey has 19 interceptions in 108 career games (107 starts) with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-19) and Rams (2019-22).

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (undisclosed) and offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee) were also placed on IR and are ineligible for the first four games.

The Dolphins reloaded their 53-man roster by signing cornerbacks Justin Bethel and Parry Nickerson and tight end Tyler Kroft.

–Field Level Media

Share: 