Dodgers win seventh straight with 8-3 win over Padres

Max Muncy blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers added two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh Saturday night to defeat the visiting San Diego Padres, 8-3.

The win was the seventh straight for the Dodgers, who are 7-2 against the Padres this season.

The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the third with three unearned runs off Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney.

Mookie Betts opened the bottom of the fifth with a single and stole second off Padres starter Mike Clevinger. With two out, Will Smith — who gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second with his 16th homer of the season — was hit by a pitch and stole second.

Muncy then homered to right, his 11th homer of the season, giving the Dodgers a 5-3 lead.

Los Angeles took advantage of the seventh error of the season by Padres third baseman Manny Machado to extend the lead in the seventh.

Betts again opened the inning with a single. Trea Turner then hit a potential double-play grounder to Machado’s left, but the ball ricocheted off Machado’s glove into short left, putting Dodgers at second and third. Freddie Freeman and Smith followed with back-to-back sacrifice flies.

The Dodgers added a final run in the eighth on doubles by Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger.

The Padres had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth thanks to a fielding error by Lux after Juan Soto opened the inning with a single. Brandon Drury doubled home Soto, Jake Cronenworth had an RBI groundout and Wil Myers singled home Drury.

Heaney allowed three unearned runs on four hits and a walk, with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Chris Martin (3-0) followed with a perfect inning of relief to earn the win.

Clevinger (3-4) gave up five runs on seven hits and a walk, with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two home runs in a game for the first time this season.

Betts had three hits for the Dodgers. Smith and Muncy each drove in three runs.

