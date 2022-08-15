Dodgers’ Walker Buehler to undergo season-ending elbow surgery

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Monday that right-handed starting pitcher Walker Buehler will undergo surgery on his right elbow Aug. 23 and will not return this season.

Buehler, 28, has been sidelined with an elbow strain since last taking the mound June 10. The team had hoped the two-time All-Star would be ready to return in time for the playoffs.

In his sixth season, Buehler was 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA over 12 starts. He owns a career record of 46-16 and a 3.02 ERA in 115 games (106 starts), all with the Dodgers.

Perhaps more important to the Dodgers was Buehler’s postseason experience. He has made 15 playoff starts over the past four years, including Game 3 of the World Series in both 2018 and 2020. Buehler threw seven shutout innings against the Boston Red Sox in his World Series debut and fanned 10 batters in six one-run innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache, a prominent orthopedic surgeon based in the Los Angeles area, will perform Buehler’s surgery.

–Field Level Media