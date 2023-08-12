Dodgers use four-run sixth to tame Rockies, 6-1

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lance Lynn delivered another strong start for his new team, Freddie Freeman drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games to match a season high with a 6-1 victory Friday over the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Lynn (9-9) gave up one unearned run on four hits with nine strikeouts and one walk over five innings. He has allowed a combined five runs — four earned — in three starts for the Dodgers, winning each of them, after he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox near the trade deadline.

Amed Rosario, another trade-deadline acquisition by the Dodgers, brought home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning when he beat out a potential double-play grounder.

Brendan Rodgers drove in a run for the Rockies in his return to the lineup and left-hander Austin Gomber continued to pitch well, allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Gomber (9-9) has allowed a combined five runs — four earned — over his last four outings for a 1.57 ERA over that span.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when they loaded the bases with nobody out and Freeman singled to center to score David Peralta. Gomber prevented further damage by getting a strikeout, a pop-up and a flyout to end the inning.

The Rockies got even in the fourth when Ezequiel Tovar singled, Ryan McMahon walked and Rodgers brought home the run on an infield single. Rodgers had missed the previous three games with a hamstring strain.

The Dodgers took the lead for good at 2-1 in the fifth when Rosario was just able to beat out a potential 5-4-3 double play, allowing Mookie Betts — who had led off with a double — to score.

The Dodgers put the game away with a four-run sixth inning, getting an RBI double from Peralta, two gift runs when Rockies left fielder Jurickson Profar dropped a deep fly ball from Freeman and Will Smith followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Miguel Rojas for a 6-1 advantage.

Dodgers relievers Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia, Yency Almonte and Ryan Brasier held the Rockies scoreless over the final four innings. Dodgers pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts.

