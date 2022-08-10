Dodgers top Twins to win 9th straight

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Trea Turner drove in three runs and had a pair of doubles as the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to a season-best nine games with a 10-3 victory Tuesday against the visiting Minnesota Twins.

Max Muncy hit a home run, while Julio Urias won his ninth-consecutive decision as the Dodgers improved to 31-5 since June 29. Los Angeles also extended its winning streak to nine consecutive games over the Twins, going back to 2014.

Byron Buxton hit a home run for Minnesota, while starter Joe Ryan (8-5) gave up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over five innings.

The loss dropped the Twins into a tie for first place in the American League Central with the Cleveland Guardians. It is the first time the Twins have not been in sole possession of first place in the division since June 24. Minnesota is 5-7 since July 26.

The Dodgers scored first on a Will Smith RBI double to right-center field in the first inning, with the Twins getting the run back in the second on Gilberto Celestino’s RBI roller in front of the plate.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the second inning on Cody Bellinger’s two-run double, while Turner brought home Bellinger with a double of his own for a 4-1 advantage.

Muncy gave the Dodgers a 5-1 lead in the third with a home run to center field, his 12th of the season and his third in his last six games. The Los Angeles lead grew to 6-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI comebacker from Turner.

Urias (12-6) gave up one run on five hits over seven innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner had two hits and drove in a run in his first game back from the injured list because of an abdominal strain. He added an RBI groundout in the seventh, one batter after an RBI double from Muncy.

Trea Turner had a second RBI double in the eighth and scored on a Smith single.

Buxton’s 27th home run was a two-run shot in the eighth off Dodgers right-hander Phil Bickford.

