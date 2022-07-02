Dodgers strike early, blast past Padres 7-2

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Anderson was in control into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a fast start with three first-inning home runs in a 7-2 victory Saturday against the visiting San Diego Padres.

Freddie Freeman and Will Smith hit back-to-back home runs in the opening inning, and Justin Turner added his own early long ball as the National League West-leading Dodgers improved to 5-1 against the second-place Padres this season.

Anderson (9-1) gave up one run on six hits over 6 1/3 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts, as Los Angeles moved a victory away from a four-game sweep.

Luke Voit hit a home run among his two hits for the Padres while starter Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 10 batters. San Diego lost for the sixth time in seven games.

After scoring four runs in their final three at-bats against the Padres on Friday, the Dodgers kept the momentum going when Freeman hit Darvish’s seventh pitch into the seats in right field, his 10th. Smith hit his 13th two pitches later.

After Max Muncy followed with a flyout, Turner hit his seventh of the season — and third in the series — for a 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers added another run in the second on a Trea Turner RBI single, while Jake Lamb’s RBI double in the third made it 5-0.

Darvish (7-4) finally settled in but gave up five runs on eight hits over six innings without a walk.

The Padres broke through on offense in the seventh with a run-scoring fly ball from Trent Grisham to knock Anderson from the game.

Los Angeles added two more runs in the inning on sacrifice flies from Muncy and Justin Turner.

Voit’s home run, his 10th, came in the eighth inning for San Diego.

Manny Machado started in the field for the first time for the Padres since missing nine games with a sprained left ankle. The third baseman went 1-for-4.

The Dodgers improved to 3-0 on a season-long 11-game homestand.

–Field Level Media