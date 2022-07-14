Dodgers send RHP Brusdar Graterol (shoulder) to IL

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Brusdar Graterol on the injured list Thursday with shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Reyes Moronta.

Graterol, 23, saw his late-inning responsibilities increase with two of his three saves coming since July 5. He did leave last Thursday’s outing with an injury to his side and made just one appearance since, a two-inning outing Sunday against the Chicago Cubs.

In his fourth major league season, Graterol is 2-3 with a 3.35 ERA over 37 relief appearances in 2022.

Acquired in the 2020 trade that sent right-hander Kenta Maeda to the Minnesota Twins, Graterol is 7-6 with a 3.80 ERA over 104 career appearances (three starts).

Moronta, 24, is being recalled by the Dodgers for the fourth time this season. In his first season in Los Angeles, he has a 3.68 ERA in 13 relief appearances. Over five seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers, he is 8-9 with a 2.76 ERA in 149 appearances.

–Field Level Media